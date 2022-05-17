Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Dunelm Group stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 12.33%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

