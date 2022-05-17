Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,759. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXF. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

