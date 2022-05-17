Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Update

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth about $28,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DYNS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,558. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.