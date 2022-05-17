Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 373,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 865.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 262,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 151.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 374,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

