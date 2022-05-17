Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DX. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE DX opened at $16.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $7,191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,914,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

