E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target Cut to €10.50

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.50 ($10.94) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($11.72) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 104,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,450. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.48 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

