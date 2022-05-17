E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE ETWO opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other E2open Parent news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 469,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in E2open Parent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 191,191 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 257.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 159,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 15.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

