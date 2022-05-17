Eagle Point Credit (ECC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.