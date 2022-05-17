Eagle Point Income (EIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

EIC stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income (Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.