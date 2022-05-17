Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.01. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,671,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

