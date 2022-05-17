EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $165.99 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $150.91 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

