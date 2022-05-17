Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Eastside Distilling news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,115 shares in the company, valued at $305,872.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

