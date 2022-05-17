Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. Eaton has a one year low of $137.55 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

