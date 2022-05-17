Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EFR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

