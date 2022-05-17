Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EFR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.