eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. eBay has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in eBay by 44.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.