Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

ECVT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.04.

ECVT stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

