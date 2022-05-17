Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 1.34. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

