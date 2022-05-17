Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.02. Edap Tms reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 1.34.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

