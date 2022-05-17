Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Edap Tms posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of 668.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

