Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

NYSE:EPC opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

