Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $115.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $134.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,031 shares of company stock valued at $26,973,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,374,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114,404 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

