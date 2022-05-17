Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EFGSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($125.00) to €129.00 ($134.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Eiffage from €118.80 ($123.75) to €125.60 ($130.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. Eiffage has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.5242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

