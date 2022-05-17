Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 119,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

