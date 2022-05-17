Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 119,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,278. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579,176 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

