Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems stock opened at $209.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.53. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $238.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.