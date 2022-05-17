Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 122,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 77,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,717. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

