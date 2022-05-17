Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,534. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.48.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

