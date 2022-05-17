Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.39. The company had a trading volume of 107,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

