Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

