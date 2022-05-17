Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Shares of EA opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 179,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

