Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth $4,913,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 271,270 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. 26,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $921.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

