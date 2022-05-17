Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $919,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.