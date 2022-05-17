Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

EMR opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

