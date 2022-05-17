EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 1,294,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EMCHF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. EML Payments has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EML Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.