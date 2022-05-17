Endeavor Group (EDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endeavor Group (NYSE: EDR):

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $30.00.

5/12/2022 – Endeavor Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00.

5/4/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $25.00.

4/12/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Endeavor Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

EDR stock opened at 19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is 28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,951.95.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,486 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,453,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

