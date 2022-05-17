Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

NYSE EXK opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 421.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 105,746 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.