Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,500 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 1,096,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 456.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Enerflex stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

