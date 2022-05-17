Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EFOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.