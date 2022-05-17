Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.85. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.