EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.
NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,979. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.
In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
