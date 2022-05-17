EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,979. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

