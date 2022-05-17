Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENJY. BTIG Research cut Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

ENJY stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $12.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.19.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Research analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.