Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Given New $0.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $0.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENJY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Enjoy Technology to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Shares of ENJY stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Enjoy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENJY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.