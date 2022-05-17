Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENJY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ENJY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.19.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

