EnLink Midstream (ENLC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC):

5/17/2022 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $12.00.

5/4/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00.

4/26/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/20/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.50 to $9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/19/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/8/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/31/2022 – EnLink Midstream is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,861. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 2.75. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 138,928 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,831,000 after buying an additional 1,232,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

