Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

