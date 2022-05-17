Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

