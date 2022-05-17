Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $100.00 price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

ETR stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Entergy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,645,000 after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

