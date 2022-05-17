Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enthusiast Gaming to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enthusiast Gaming and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enthusiast Gaming
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Enthusiast Gaming Competitors
|73
|267
|377
|10
|2.45
Profitability
This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enthusiast Gaming
|-30.82%
|-22.18%
|-16.54%
|Enthusiast Gaming Competitors
|2,290.89%
|1.22%
|170.83%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enthusiast Gaming
|$132.78 million
|-$41.53 million
|-5.35
|Enthusiast Gaming Competitors
|$914.79 million
|-$75.39 million
|54.73
Enthusiast Gaming’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
19.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Enthusiast Gaming peers beat Enthusiast Gaming on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.