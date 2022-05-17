Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 193,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,790. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.26.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

