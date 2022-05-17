EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $310.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

